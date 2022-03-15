Advertisement
News

Temporary ban on fertiliser sales underlines agri sector's import dependency

Mar 15, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Temporary ban on fertiliser sales underlines agri sector's import dependency Temporary ban on fertiliser sales underlines agri sector's import dependency
https://pixnio.com/media/barley-stem-field-agricultural-harvest
Share this article

The temporary ban on the sale of fertiliser underlines how dependent Irish agriculture is on imports.

That’s according to Kate Carmody, an organic farmer from Beale, who's been in the sector for almost 40 years.

Kerry Agribusiness has suspended the sale of fertiliser for a week as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

Advertisement

Kate Carmody says there are greener alternatives to chemical fertiliser which we need to start moving away from.

She says the crisis shows while we may export a lot of beef and dairy, we import most of our horticulture and a lot of our cereals.

Advertisement

Kerry County Councillor Dan McCarthy is manager of Kenmare Mart.

He says the demand for fertiliser is particularly high at this time of year.

This is his advice to farmers.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus