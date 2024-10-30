Advertisement
Teenager convicted of murdering man in Tralee graveyard has sentencing deferred

Oct 30, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Teenager convicted of murdering man in Tralee graveyard has sentencing deferred
Thomas and Siobhán Dooley
A teenager convicted of murdering a 43-year-old man at a Tralee graveyard has had their sentencing deferred until January.

The five adult men also found guilty of murdering father of seven Thomas Dooley at a Tralee graveyard were all sentenced to life in prison in July.

Thomas Dooley from Ballyspillane in Killarney was killed in front of his wife, Siobhan, and their four youngest children as they attended a family friend's burial.

He was set upon by the armed group of five men and a minor at Rath cemetery on the 5th October 2022.

The sixth convicted man, who was a juvenile at the time of the murder cannot be named, but was remanded in continuing custody until his sentencing on the 16th January next.

Mandatory life sentences were given to the victim's 36-year-old brother, Patrick Dooley, of Arbutus Grove, Killarney; the victim's brother-in-law 43-year-old Thomas Dooley Snr, his cousin 21-year-old Thomas Dooley Junior, both of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road in Cork; his 42-year-old cousin Daniel Dooley of An Carraigin, Connolly Park, Tralee; and 29-year-old Michael Dooley of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork.


