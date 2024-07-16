Teenager charged with sale and supply of controlled drugs in North Kerry

A teenager has been charged with targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in North Kerry.

Gardaí conducted searches at five properties in Lixnaw and Ballybunion where a small quantity of cannabis herb and cocaine was seized.

An imitation firearm was also discovered and has been forwarded for technical examination.

The searches were conducted by the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit and local detective branch with assistance from the roads policing unit and local uniform members.

The accused is expected to appear before Listowel District Court this Thursday (18th July).