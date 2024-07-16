Advertisement
News

Teenager charged with sale and supply of controlled drugs in North Kerry

Jul 16, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Teenager charged with sale and supply of controlled drugs in North Kerry
Share this article

A teenager has been charged with targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in North Kerry.

Gardaí conducted searches at five properties in Lixnaw and Ballybunion where a small quantity of cannabis herb and cocaine was seized.

An imitation firearm was also discovered and has been forwarded for technical examination.

Advertisement

The searches were conducted by the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit and local detective branch with assistance from the roads policing unit and local uniform members.

The accused is expected to appear before Listowel District Court this Thursday (18th July).

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Freight Transport Association Ireland launch 'Decarbonising Road Freight Sector Ireland' Report
Advertisement
Plans to reduce reimbursements for Kerry cataract patients to be delayed until September
Tralee woman with 168 previous jailed for stealing charity box
Advertisement

Recommended

Iveragh Vintage Field Day Sunday (July 21st) in Waterville
Plans to reduce reimbursements for Kerry cataract patients to be delayed until September
Plaque unveiled to commemorate first Kerry councillors
Kerry shoppers have redeemed almost €240,000 from the Deposit Return Scheme at eight ALDI stores
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus