TD hits out at insurance companies who raise premiums where no liability is present

Sep 1, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Pa Daly (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
A Kerry TD has hit out against insurance companies who are raising insurance premiums where no liability is present.

Pa Daly says he received correspondence from constituents whereby premiums are being increased to open claims, where no liability is attached.

The Sinn Féin Justice spokesperson has described it as unacceptable, adding he’s concerned how insurance companies can be so callous, when many are struggling with rising costs.

He claims recent reforms have benefitted the insurance industry, yet premiums continue to rise.

Deputy Daly says such companies need to be held responsible and he will write to the Central Bank in relation to the issue.

