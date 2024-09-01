A Sinn Féin TD claims the yearly increasing of rent in Kerry shows the abject failure of the government to address the housing crisis.

Pa Daly was responding to the latest daft.ie rental report which shows the average rent in the county rose by 8.5% in a year.

According to the figures, the average cost of rent in Kerry has jumped by almost 50% when compared to the prices four years ago.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly says the government has failed to grasp the severity of the crisis and that the issue has gotten worse during the lifetime of this dáil.

The Sinn Féin TD slammed the coalition, adding they are incapable and unwilling to fix a crisis which he claims they created.