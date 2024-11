Taoiseach, Simon Harris will canvass with the Fine Gael candidate, Billy O'Shea in Kerry today at the following locations.

The Fine Gael leader is due to visit Listowel and Killorglin this morning.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste and leader of Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin is also campaigning in Kerry today.

He’s due to visit Cahersiveen, Killorglin, Killarney and Tralee.