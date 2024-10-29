Advertisement
News

Taoiseach confident in party’s first-time election candidate in Kerry

Oct 29, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach confident in party’s first-time election candidate in Kerry
Share this article

The Taoiseach says he’s confident in his party’s candidate for the general election in Kerry despite a lack of political experience.

Killorglin publican Billy O’Shea will contest the election for Fine Gael, as sitting TD Brendan Griffin is leaving politics.

Mr O’Shea, a former Kerry footballer who was part of the All-Ireland-winning team of 1997, is making his political debut, having never contested any kind of election before.

Advertisement

Speaking on Radio Kerry, Taoiseach Simon Harris says he doesn’t think a lack of political experience will hamper Billy O’Shea’s chances with the electorate in Kerry.

Meanwhile, Simon Harris has denied that the bundle of additional welfare payments announced in this month’s budget was a cynical ploy to buy the upcoming election.

Advertisement

Opposition parties have claimed that double payments of some social welfare and increases in other payments are an attempt by the current government to buy the electorate’s votes.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has this response:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

SIPTU meeting with Kostal following announcement of voluntary redundancies in Abbeyfeale
Advertisement
Kerry family calls reopening of referral list to help young people with ADHD to be prioritised
Kerry County Council proposing to temporarily close South Kerry road
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry family calls reopening of referral list to help young people with ADHD to be prioritised
AA Meeting in Ardfert Wednesday October 30th
SIPTU meeting with Kostal following announcement of voluntary redundancies in Abbeyfeale
Rowntree departs Munster
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus