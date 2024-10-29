The Taoiseach says he’s confident in his party’s candidate for the general election in Kerry despite a lack of political experience.

Killorglin publican Billy O’Shea will contest the election for Fine Gael, as sitting TD Brendan Griffin is leaving politics.

Mr O’Shea, a former Kerry footballer who was part of the All-Ireland-winning team of 1997, is making his political debut, having never contested any kind of election before.

Advertisement

Speaking on Radio Kerry, Taoiseach Simon Harris says he doesn’t think a lack of political experience will hamper Billy O’Shea’s chances with the electorate in Kerry.

Meanwhile, Simon Harris has denied that the bundle of additional welfare payments announced in this month’s budget was a cynical ploy to buy the upcoming election.

Advertisement

Opposition parties have claimed that double payments of some social welfare and increases in other payments are an attempt by the current government to buy the electorate’s votes.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has this response: