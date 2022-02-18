Advertisement
Taoiseach says national parks including Killarney will be enhanced

Feb 18, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach Michael Martin says the National Parks and Wildlife Services are to be enhanced in terms of resources and status before the current Government term ends.

It was in response to a question asked by Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore who questioned the delay of the review of Ireland's national parks.

A recent review of the service found it was neglected for decades and all national parks including Killarney are at risk of further deterioration.

The Taoiseach says recruitment is under way for the wildlife investigations unit.

 

