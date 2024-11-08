Taoiseach says marking graves of Poff and Barrett would be sensible and important

The Taoiseach says marking the graves of two Kerry men recently posthumously pardoned would be sensible and important.

Sylvester Poff and James Barrett were wrongfully convicted of the murder of Thomas Browne in Scartaglin in over 140 years ago.

The two men were hanged in January 1883 in Tralee Gaol following their wrongful convictions.

A campaign led by the Castleisland District Heritage Group over several years finally led to the posthumous pardoning of Poff and Barrett in October this year by President Michael D. Higgins.

An independent expert review found the convictions were unsafe, with no direct evidence and contradictory testimony, which did not meet the legal standards of the time.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin told the Dáil that the two men’s bodies were buried in Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee, which is still in the ownership of the Irish Defence Forces.

He said there is nothing to mark the graves of these two men, whose innocence has now been recognised by the state.

Deputy Griffin asked on behalf of the families whether a monument or plaque could be erected to mark the resting place of these two men who were buried there in 1883.

In response, Taoiseach Simon Harris said his suggestion is appropriate and he will follow it up directly with Deputy Griffin.

The Taoiseach said this is a sensible and important thing the State could do to acknowledge these men.