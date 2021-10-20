Taoiseach says he'll ask HSE to address issues at UHK

The Taoiseach says he'll ask the HSE to address current issues at University Hospital Kerry.

However, Micheál Martin insists resources are in place to recruit extra staff to help resolve the current crisis which includes lengthy waiting lists.

Kerry independent TD Danny Healy-Rae raised the issue during leaders' questions in the Dáil.

Advertisement

Deputy Healy-Rae cited patient trolley numbers, staff departures and ambulance wait times.

He's echoed calls for an external review into why nurses are leaving UHK in high numbers.

Danny Healy-Rae says urgent action is needed to prevent people from dying unnecessarily and to allow elective procedures to be carried out.

Advertisement