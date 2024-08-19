Taoiseach says Fine Gael will hold its general election Kerry convention by end of September

The Taoiseach says Fine Gael will hold its convention to select a general election candidate to run in Kerry - before the end of September.

Sitting TD Brendan Griffin is not seeking re-election, and Simon Harris says the party are determined to maintain the seat in the county.

He believes, given the party vote at the local elections, there is a quota in Kerry to retain its Dáil seat.

The Taoiseach says there are a number of candidates interested in running for Fine Gael in the county in the general election.