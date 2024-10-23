Advertisement
Taoiseach responds to calls to prioritise Killarney bypass project

Oct 23, 2024 17:27 By radiokerrynews
The Taoiseach has responded to calls to prioritise the progress of the N22 Killarney to Farranfore bypass project.

Fine Gael TD for Kerry Brendan Griffin asked his party’s leader to ensure the bypass project will be a priority for any future Government Simon Harris is involved in.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says the traffic chaos in Killarney is causing frustration and he wants the N22 project prioritised:

In response, Taoiseach Simon Harris says it’s his understanding that a preferred route will be announced by the end of the year.

He says he’ll take an active interest in the N22 Killarney to Farranfore bypass:

