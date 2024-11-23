Advertisement
Taoiseach promises support for businesses during speech at Tralee Chamber Alliance lunch

Nov 23, 2024 15:34 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach promises support for businesses during speech at Tralee Chamber Alliance lunch
Taoiseach Simon Harris says he has been listening carefully to the concerns of the business community.

He was speaking at the Tralee Chamber Alliance annual lunch, at which his brother, autism campaigner, Adam Harris was also a guest speaker.

The Taoiseach said that he knows from speaking to businesses that margins are tight and that cost bases are high.

He said he remains committed to putting measures in place to address these concerns quickly and that if re - elected he will give certainty around VAT rates by reducing the vat rate for hospitality and some others to 11% within the first 100 days of Government - and that this reduction will be permanent.

Mr Harris said other measures to support business will include PRSI rebates, and energy plus grants amounting in total to an investment of €800m in protecting our main streets and business communities.

He also said that the nitrates derogation must be kept and he wanted farmers and companies like Kerry Group to know this will be a priority.

The Taoiseach said that the economy is facing many challenges and that we need to be ready.

He said that this involves controlling what we can control, not relying on windfall revenue, and also being prudent.

Mr Harris told those present that businesses are the backbone of our economy, that the government doesn't create jobs - they do.

Adam Harris told the audience that everyone deserves the same chance and that their businesses can be enhanced by becoming autism friendly or employing people with autism.

