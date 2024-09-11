Suspicious approach to child in mid-Kerry

Parents of pupils in a mid-Kerry primary school are being advised to accompany their children as they cycle to and from school.

It follows an alleged suspicious approach made to a child on Monday in Cromane.

The alleged incident is said to have happened shortly after three o'clock this past Monday, 9th September ,as a group of children cycled home from Cromane National School.

One young boy, aged between 10 and 12 fell behind his schoolmates, out of their view.

It's alleged a man "jumped out from behind a bush/telephone pole" and chased the young boy up the Lake Road in Cromane.

Reports claim the man, who was on foot, tried to catch the boy on his bike.

The child escaped but is said to be quite shaken.

The man is described as having dark hair, a beard, and as wearing a spotted black t-shirt and grey tracksuit pants.

Gardaí are reminding the public to report any suspicious activity to their local Garda station.

Cromane National School has since updated its Child Safeguarding Statement so a parent must accompany children as they cycle to and from school.