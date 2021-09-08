Advertisement
Suspected murder-suicide victims in North Kerry named locally

Sep 8, 2021 14:09 By radiokerrynews
Suspected murder-suicide victims in North Kerry named locally
PIC: Domnick Walsh Photography
The three family members who died in a suspected murder-suicide in North Kerry have been named locally.

Eileen O'Sullivan and her 23-year-old son Jamie were shot dead at their home in the townland Ballyreehan, near Lixnaw, last night.

The body of Eileen's partner, Mossie, was found in a nearby field alongside a shotgun shortly afterwards.

A garda press conference will take place shortly into the suspected double murder-suicide.

Assistant Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster arrived to Lixnaw earlier this afternoon and post mortems are expected to be conducted later today.

A press conference will take place at half past three.

Gardaí cordon off scene where three people died in a murder suicide. September 8th, 2021
