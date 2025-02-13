Advertisement
News

SuperValu and Centra stores in Kerry reveal over 9 million containers returned through Deposit Return Scheme

Feb 13, 2025 13:17 By radiokerrynews
SuperValu and Centra stores in Kerry reveal over 9 million containers returned through Deposit Return Scheme
REPRO FREE SuperValu Midleton’s newly opened Deposit Return Point, Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision
SuperValu and Centra stores in Kerry saw nearly 9 million containers returned during the first 12 months of the deposit return scheme.

Under the Deposit Return Scheme PET bottles can be recycled up to seven times and aluminum cans have no recycling limit.

Speaking about the scheme, Luke Hanlon, Managing Director of SuperValu and Centra said: “We are pleased that as a community retailer with the largest offering of Reverse Vending Machines across every county in Ireland that SuperValu and Centra have enabled the equivalent of every citizen in Ireland being able to make a positive recycling impact. We are delighted to see such a high level of interaction from our customers in Kerry with almost nine million containers returned in the last 12 months. This milestone is a testament to our customers who have made recycling containers a natural part of their grocery shopping routine – they see the benefits to them and the planet and have been supportive of the initiative."

SuperValu and Centra invested €28 million in Reverse Vending Machines across their store networks nationwide, as part of their continued focus to build more sustainable communities.

