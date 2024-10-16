Advertisement
SuperValu and Centra stores in Kerry reveal over 5 million containers returned through Deposit Return Scheme

Oct 16, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
SuperValu and Centra stores in Kerry reveal over 5 million containers returned through Deposit Return Scheme
Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney
SuperValu and Centra stores in Kerry have announced over 5 million single-use containers were returned through the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

31 reverse vending machines are currently installed across SuperValu and Centra stores in Kerry to ensure convenient returns across a range of locations for customers.

The DRS scheme achieved over a 95% return rate in SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide since June.

Since the scheme's launch in February, SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide have achieved a total of 125 million returned containers within its first eight months, becoming the first retailers in Ireland to reach this milestone.

 

