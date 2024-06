2,320 total submission have been made from Kerry for the Increased Cost of Business (ICOB) Grant.

ICOB is a part of is a part of measures introduced to reduce cost for small and medium businesses.

2,537 total properties have made submissions for the grant from Kerry.

Nationally, 67,105 total submissions have been made and 74,939 total properties have registered.

These figures are from May 21st.