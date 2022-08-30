Advertisement
News

Submissions invited on draft ministerial direction relating to Kerry County Development Plan

Aug 30, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrynews
Submissions invited on draft ministerial direction relating to Kerry County Development Plan Submissions invited on draft ministerial direction relating to Kerry County Development Plan
Share this article

Submissions are being invited on the draft ministerial direction relating to the adoption of the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028.

A copy of this direction, which was issued by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien, can be viewed until September 7th.

It’s available in Kerry County Council buildings in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel, in all public libraries and on kerrycoco.ie.

Advertisement

Written submissions or observations must be made before noon on September 7th.

 

All submissions or observations must be received no later than 7th September 2022 at 11.59pm. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Advertisement

Submissions/Observations can be made via the following options only:

Online at https://consult.kerrycoco.ie/

or

Advertisement

In writing to Damien Ginty, Senior Planner, Planning Policy Unit, Kerry County Council, Rathass, Tralee, Co. Kerry, V92 H7VT.

The draft ministerial direction can be seen here:

https://consult.kerrycoco.ie/en

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus