Submissions invited on draft ministerial direction relating to Kerry County Development Plan

Submissions are being invited on the draft ministerial direction relating to the adoption of the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028.

A copy of this direction, which was issued by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien, can be viewed until September 7th.

It’s available in Kerry County Council buildings in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel, in all public libraries and on kerrycoco.ie.

Written submissions or observations must be made before noon on September 7th.

All submissions or observations must be received no later than 7th September 2022 at 11.59pm. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Submissions/Observations can be made via the following options only:

Online at https://consult.kerrycoco.ie/

or

In writing to Damien Ginty, Senior Planner, Planning Policy Unit, Kerry County Council, Rathass, Tralee, Co. Kerry, V92 H7VT.

The draft ministerial direction can be seen here:

https://consult.kerrycoco.ie/en