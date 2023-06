Style Stakes Sunday took place at the Listowel races yesterday.

The overall winners were Robert Yamac from Shanagolden and Moira O’Toole from Kilkenny, who both received a cheque for €500 sponsored by Listowel Race Company.

The first runner up in each category was Leon Ruxton from Cork and Maggie-Ann Fleming from Brosna, who both received an overnight stay in the Montenotte Hotel in Cork.

Advertisement

The event was judged by international fashion designer, Colin Horgan.