Advertisement
News

Students from four Kerry schools recognised for their promotion of Irish language

Jun 23, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Students from four Kerry schools recognised for their promotion of Irish language
Share this article

Students from four Kerry schools are being recognised for their promotion of the Irish language.

The Gaelbhratach, or Irish flag, will be presented to students from Firies, Castledrum, Loughquittane and Curranes national schools over the coming weeks.

This is in recognition of students who organised and ran activities to promote the use of the Irish language in their schools.

Advertisement

Run by Gael Linn, Gaelbhratach is a national initiative that encourages primary and secondary school students to speak Irish outside of the formal classroom setting.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Growing speculation Kerry TD Norma Foley could be next Minister for Finance
Advertisement
Kerry County Council announces closure of Reenrusheen Road from Monday
Ballynacourty/Gurteen North Road to Annascaul Village to remain closed until Friday, 5th July
Advertisement

Recommended

Community Games review
Kerry FC Academy Results
Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix
Hansen released from hospital
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus