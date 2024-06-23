Students from four Kerry schools are being recognised for their promotion of the Irish language.

The Gaelbhratach, or Irish flag, will be presented to students from Firies, Castledrum, Loughquittane and Curranes national schools over the coming weeks.

This is in recognition of students who organised and ran activities to promote the use of the Irish language in their schools.

Advertisement

Run by Gael Linn, Gaelbhratach is a national initiative that encourages primary and secondary school students to speak Irish outside of the formal classroom setting.