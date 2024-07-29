Striking increase in number of kittens and puppies dumped in Kerry

There's been a striking increase in the number of kittens and puppies being dumped at animal shelters, in car parks, and other public places in Kerry.

That's according to Maurice Enright of Sera Husky and Animal Rescue which operates a rescue centre in Lisselton and a shop in Tralee.

Mr Enright says in recent days, three kittens wrapped in two airtight plastic bags were dumped outside their shop.

He says it's shocking the amount of cats and dogs that are being dumped without any concern for their welfare.

Maurice Enright says it's fortunate that the kittens were found in time.

Pictures courtesy of Sera Husky and Animal Rescue: