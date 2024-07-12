A Kerry animal rescue charity says people need to realise it's a privilege to own a dog, not a right.

Maurice Enright of Sera Husky and Animal Rescue believes banning bully XLs will not address the problem of dogs attacks.

He fears that unscrupulous breeders will simply develop another type of dog with the strength and jaw size to seriously injure or kill.

Mr Enright says it's too easy to acquire a dog or to become a breeder.

Maurice Enright says children should be educated in school about dogs.

He says they would learn about the right kind of breed appropriate to their family's lifestyle and the right amount of space each dog breed needs.