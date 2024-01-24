Storms may be cause of missing South Kerry traffic lights

Traffic lights on a main South Kerry route have gone missing following recent storms.

The temporary lights on the N70 Cahersiveen-Glenbeigh road near the viaduct had been in place to facilitate road works.

Fine Gael local election candidate Tony Donnelly said he was notified of their disappearance last night and notified the council.

It’s not clear what has led to the lights’ disappearance but it’s suspected they were either storm damaged or even blown away.

Kerry County Council has been in touch with the contractor; the local authority says the temporary lights in the South Kerry location will be replaced as soon as possible.