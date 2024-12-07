Storm Darragh results in trees down on roads in Kerry

Kerry County Council has been clearing roads overnight as a result of Storm Darragh.

Separately, the council says slates are falling from a roof on Rock St Lower, Tralee.

The footpath has been closed and the council is advising people to take extreme care.

Currently, the council is reporting trees down on roads in several areas due to Storm Darragh:

Tree down at Ard Canaght, Castlemaine.

Tree down at Staigue, Castlecove. Council crew is on its way.

Tree down blocking the road at Tullagubbeen, Castleisland near McAuliffe's Trucking on the road to Lyreacrompane. Council crews are on site.

Tree down at Clounts Cross, Rathmore near the train station.

Tree down blocking road at Cill Rialig, Ballinskelligs.

Trees down at Loretto Road and Ballycasheen, Killarney

Electricity cable down acrsso Ballybunion to Lisselton road, on the Ballybunion side of the village. There's also a tree leaning on the road at Lisselton village from the Ballybunion side.

Two trees down at Finuge Bends, on the Lixnaw to Finuge road.

Kerry County Council is advising members of the public not to attempt to remove fallen trees as they could put themselves in danger due to fallen powerlines, or unsafe trees. Contact Kerry County Council's emergency number is 066 7183588.