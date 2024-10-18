Status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry on Sunday for Storm Ashley

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry on Sunday as Storm Ashley makes landfall.

Met Éireann has confirmed the first named storm of the season is approaching.

An orange warning for very strong winds has been issued for Galway and Mayo, with the likelihood of coastal flooding, large waves, difficult driving conditions and fallen trees.

The rest of the country will be under a yellow alert.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says Storm Ashley is likely to have a big impact: