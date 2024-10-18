Advertisement
News

Status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry on Sunday for Storm Ashley

Oct 18, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrynews
Status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry on Sunday for Storm Ashley
Share this article

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry on Sunday as Storm Ashley makes landfall.

Met Éireann has confirmed the first named storm of the season is approaching.

An orange warning for very strong winds has been issued for Galway and Mayo, with the likelihood of coastal flooding, large waves, difficult driving conditions and fallen trees.

Advertisement

The rest of the country will be under a yellow alert.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says Storm Ashley is likely to have a big impact:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Opening ceremony for the Kerry HomeComing Festival and the Global Gaelic Games Social Festival
Advertisement
Second settlement reached following incident which killed Castleisland man
Munster Regional Winners in InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Competition named
Advertisement

Recommended

Opening ceremony for the Kerry HomeComing Festival and the Global Gaelic Games Social Festival
Day of Prayer for Healing in Scartaglin on Sunday October 20th
Motorist advised Strand Street in Tralee closed due to fallen debris
Five Kerry businesses awarded Gold Membership of the Origin Green
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus