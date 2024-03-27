Advertisement
Status yellow snow and ice warning in place for Kerry

Mar 27, 2024 11:20 By radiokerrynews
Status yellow snow and ice warning in place for Kerry
A status yellow snow and ice warning is now in place for Kerry and Cork.

Met Éireann says the alert will be in place until six o'clock this evening.

The forecaster warns that a mix of snow and sleet could cause disruptions today.

