Static speed camera on N69 Coast Road from Friday

A static speed camera will be in operation on the N69 ‘Coast Road’, from Friday.

An Garda Síochána says the static speed safety camera in place on the N69 at Ballyhomin, Askeaton, will begin operation from this coming Friday, 14th March.

This road, which goes from Tralee to Limerick via Listowel and Tarbert, is known as the Coast Road.

The camera will be in operation on the Limerick city side of Askeaton, and gardaí say vehicles driving over the 100km/h speed limit on this stretch will be prosecuted from 12 midday on Friday.

The current fixed charge notice for speeding is a €160 fine and three penalty points.