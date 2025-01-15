State to explain delay in case against suspended Tralee garda accused of drug possession

Tralee District Court will next week hear why it has taken the state so long to bring criminal charges against a suspended garda accused of the possession of liquid ecstasy.

The DPP’s case against Niall O’Connor, who worked as a garda in the Tralee area until his suspension in 2021, came before Tralee District Court today.

Mr O’Connor faces two allegations, both relating to the alleged possession of GBL, or liquid ecstasy, at a Tralee hotel room in 2021.

Judge David Waters also already accepted jurisdiction in the case, meaning it will be dealt with in the district court.

It’s alleged that on 27th February 2021, Niall O’Connor had in his possession a controlled drug, namely GBL, at a hotel room in the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee.

The second charge is an allegation of possession of the same drug in the same hotel room on the same date in 2021, but for sale or supply.

The drug is commonly known as liquid ecstasy.

The court previously heard that Mr O’Connor is a serving member of An Garda Síochána who has been suspended since the date of the alleged offending.

During Mr O’Connor’s previous court appearance, his solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said the issue of delay in the case is paramount, given his active suspension from duty.

Acting on behalf of the DPP, state solicitor for Kerry, Diane Reidy told the court this morning she had prepared submissions to deal with the issue of delay.

Judge David Waters said he was not of the impression that the issue of delay would be heard before him, as he noted it was to be dealt with by disclosure before the court sitting.

Both Ms Reidy and Mr O’Connell told the court they understood the issue of delay would be dealt with as a separate matter in court.

Mr O’Connell said he had received the documentation Ms Reidy was referring to, and he was willing to deal with it today to give his views on it.

Judge David Waters said he would need time to consider Ms Reidy’s submissions on delay, and adjourned the matter to next Wednesday.

The matter is listed next Wednesday for hearing on the issue of delay.

Mr O’Connor did not attend court in person and was represented by Mr O’Connell, but members of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, or GSOC, were present in court.