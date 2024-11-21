Suspended garda accused of possession of liquid ecstasy in Tralee hotel room

A member of An Garda Síochána who is suspended from duty has appeared in court accused of the possession of liquid ecstasy at a Tralee hotel room.

Niall O’Connor, who worked as a garda in the Tralee area until his suspension in 2021, appeared in Tralee District Court yesterday afternoon to face two allegations.

It’s alleged that on 27th February 2021, Niall O’Connor had in his possession a controlled drug, namely GBL, at a hotel room in the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee.

Advertisement

The second charge is an allegation of possession of the same drug in the same hotel room on the same date in 2021, but for sale or supply.

This drug is commonly known as liquid ecstasy, and can lead to short-term effects of relaxation or happiness, or to reduce inhibitions, however it has a number of potentially dangerous effects depending on dosage.

At Tralee District Court this afternoon, state solicitor for Kerry Diane Reidy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed summary disposal, meaning the matter would be heard in the District Court.

Advertisement

Judge David Water said he had to decide whether to accept jurisdiction despite the DPP’s directions, and asked for the facts of the case to determine the level of alleged offending.

Ms Reidy said one of the charges was contrary to the Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, possession for sale or supply, and this alleges Mr O’Connor had possession of between 18-23 doses of quantities between 0.5 to 1.5 millilitres of the drug.

Judge Waters accepted jurisdiction in the case, meaning he will hear it in the District Court.

Advertisement

Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell, representing Mr O’Connor, said the issue of the delay in this case is paramount.

Mr O’Connell said his client is a serving member of An Garda Síochána who has been suspended since the date of the alleged offending.

Mr O’Connell said this is prejudicial against his client.

Advertisement

The case was adjourned to 15 January, and Ms Reidy said she will deal with the issue of the delay on that date.

Members of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, or GSOC, were present in court.