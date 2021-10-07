State Claims Agency launches investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by former Kerry District Court judge

The State Claims Agency has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by a former Kerry District Court judge.

Last month People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy used Dáil privilege to name former Kerry judge James O'Connor and detail claims he had pursued inappropriate relationships with three women after they appeared in his family law court.

Solicitors KRW Law are representing a woman who alleges James O'Connor abused his position by seeking a romantic relationship with her.

They received a letter from the State Claims Agency which confirmed the national body was commencing investigations into the woman's allegations.

It comes following a GSOC investigation into the handling of a complaint made by a woman about Mr O'Connor which found no misconduct had occurred.

A woman had made a complaint to the Garda Ombudsman stating her original complaint was not dealt with properly; this complaint led to a GSOC investigation under section 95 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

That investigation found there was no misconduct by gardaí in relation to their handling of the complaint.

James O'Connor has not commented publicly on the allegations.