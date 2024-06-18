A new report has found state accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in Kerry is rated higher than the national average.

The report by Doras was based off an anonymised survey of Ukrainian refugees across Ireland, who are living in State-provided accommodation.

Around 6,500 people who fled the war in Ukraine are living in State-provided accommodation in Kerry.

Doras is an independent, non-profit NGO based in Limerick, which promotes and protects the rights of refugees and migrants.

Its newly-published report draws on the experiences of 989 Ukrainian Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection living in State-provided accommodation.

One in three respondents rated the overall quality of their accommodation centre as very poor or poor, but 44% said their accommodation was good and excellent.

Some of the other issues identified included cases of food poisoning in three centres, rats or mice in six centres, undercooked and rotten food, and worms and maggots in food in one centre.

10% of respondents had concerns regarding gender-based violence in their accommodation centre, and one in six had concerns regarding the safety of children in their centre.

76 Ukrainian refugees living in Kerry responded to the survey.

Doras says it cannot provide anything relating to specific centres or survey respondents in Kerry due to anonymity.

It said, however, that in most of the aspects surveyed, Kerry performed close to the national average.

On the overall rating of centres, Kerry’s average was 3.47 out of 5 – compared to the national average of 3.1.