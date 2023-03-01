Advertisement
Start-ups urged to apply for pre-accelerator run by Killorglin’s RDI Hub

Mar 1, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Start-ups urged to apply for pre-accelerator run by Killorglin’s RDI Hub Start-ups urged to apply for pre-accelerator run by Killorglin’s RDI Hub
Tech start-up companies are being urged to apply to take part in a programme being run by the RDI Hub in Killorglin.

The NDRC Pre-Accelerator helps start-ups to reach milestones, get revenue ready, and prepare for accelerator applications.

It’ll run online from early April for six weeks, with the closing date for applications this Sunday, March 5th.

Companies that have previously undertaken this pre-accelerator include RDI Hub based Helgen Technologies and Graphite Note; both were named in the top 100 ambitious companies in Ireland 2023 by Spark Crowdfunding.

 

Maeve Lyons of the RDI Hub will be talking more about this on this Thursday’s In Business from 6 – 7pm.

