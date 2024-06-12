St Brendan’s Trust responds to “unusual” council request for list of property in Kerry

The St Brendan’s Trust has responded to what it called an “unusual” letter from Kerry County Council requesting a list of its property in the county.

It followed a motion in February’s council meeting, requesting such a list from the Trust.

St Brendan’s Trust is a company which holds title to Catholic Church property in all 53 parishes in the Diocese of Kerry, including churches, presbyteries, schools, parish halls, and land.

Advertisement

A motion from Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn, asking for the council to write to St Brendan’s Trust, requesting a list of its property portfolio in the county, was moved during February’s council meeting.

Correspondence to the council, presented to elected members during May’s monthly meeting, showed St Brendan’s Trust had replied on April 19th.

The Trust’s property administrator, Shane O’Donoghue, wrote to say that the council’s letter requesting a list of property, was discussed at recent meetings of the Trust and the Diocesan Property Committee.

Advertisement

He said it was felt that the resolution was somewhat unusual, and they wondered if a similar request had been made of other organisations.

Mr O’Donoghue wrote that the Diocese of Kerry and St Brendan’s Trust enjoy a good relationship with Kerry County Council, and if there is any specific request or interest in any particular property, they would be only too happy to make the appropriate enquiries.

He wrote that he had a recent meeting with Kerry County Council in relation to some property in which the council expressed an interest, and he said the Trust is happy to meet with the council again.

Advertisement

Mr O’Donoghue wrote individual parishes are always consulted when it comes to dealing with properties in their parishes.