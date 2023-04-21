SSE engaging with An Bórd Pleanála about low-carbon power station at Tarbert site

SSE has begun engaging with An Bórd Pleanála about the proposed development of a low-carbon power station at Tarbert.

The company proposes to develop a gas turbine powered by biofuel, on the site of the existing power station.

It’s the second proposed development at Tarbert power station, which has to cease its current operations by the end of the year in line with its environmental licence.

SSE Managing Director, Catherine Raw, says the company recognises the unique heritage of Tarbert and just as the village supported Ireland’s electrification in the 1960s, it can lead the way in the next generation of critical technologies for today’s challenges.

The company says that the site has a long history of power generation and local expertise, making it ideal for a new, low-carbon plant, supporting a transition away from high-carbon activities.

The new power station is to consist of 350MW Low Carbon Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) fuelled by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

This fuel is produced by processing waste oils to create a fossil-free alternative to diesel in accordance with EU sustainability standards, while SSE says it would have the potential to convert to hydrogen in the future.

SSE has begun engaging with An Bórd Pleanála in a pre-application consultation in relation to this low-carbon power station, and the company says it could be operational as early as 2027.

The company adds that although Ireland’s transition to net zero carbon emissions will be renewables-led, on-demand low-carbon, flexible generation is required as back-up to support the system when it is not windy or sunny.

The proposed, low-carbon power station is a separate venture to the temporary emergency generation project, also being developed by SSE at Tarbert power station.

The emergency plant, which received approval from Environment Minister Eamon Ryan last week, will provide 150MW of back-up electricity when needed until 2028 at the latest.