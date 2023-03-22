Advertisement
Spike in vomiting bug and other winter illnesses in Kerry

Mar 22, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
There’s been a spike in the winter vomiting bug, along with chickenpox and Scarlet Fever in Kerry.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan says it’s been exceptionally busy at his practice in Farranfore.

He says University Hospital Kerry is also busy as a result; figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation show there are 26 people waiting on trolleys at UHK today.

Dr Shanahan says these viruses are the last of the winter illnesses.

He says young children and the elderly may need hospital care, if they get a bad dose of the winter vomiting bug norovirus:

