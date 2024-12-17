Evidence will be heard today in the sentencing hearing of Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin.

44-year-old Mr McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, pleaded guilty to two charges in October in the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

He and his co-accused, 42-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, are before the non-jury court on charges connected to the seizure of crystal meth.

Mr McDonnell is to be sentenced on two charges, both in connection with the seizure of €33 million worth of crystal meth in Cork Port in February; the largest meth seizure in the history of the state.

He pleaded guilty to the importation of crystal meth of a value greater than €13,000 into Cork Port in October 2023, and participating in the activities of a criminal organisation between 16th October 2023 and 12th February 2024.

After his arraignment in the Special Criminal Court in October, Mr McDonnell was remanded in custody to today’s date, as agreed by his legal team of barrister Caroline O’Connell, instructed by solicitor Eimear Griffin from the office of Pádraig O’Connell.

He’s due to appear in the non-jury court at 11 o’clock this morning, when it’s expected that the facts of the case will be outlined to the three sitting judges by investigating gardaí and the court will hear submissions from Mr McDonnell’s legal representatives.

Depending on how long this takes, it’s possible that the matter may be adjourned to another date for the judges to consider their ruling.

Mr McDonnell’s co-accused in the case, 42-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, is set to stand trial next October on the five charges against him.

These include the importation and possession of crystal meth, and directing the activities of a criminal organisation for a 12-month period within the state.

Senior Counsel for Mr Leen, Brendan Grehan, told the Special Criminal Court in October that his client’s trial could take up to two months.