A Spanish man who admitted dealing drugs in Killarney has been told he's free to go after spending 35 nights sleeping on the floor in Cork Prison.

29-year-old Pau Cortes Cubero of Tudor Lodge, Woodlawn Road, Killarney, pleaded guilty to three drugs charges at Tralee District Court.

Gardaí executed a search warrant on Mr Cortes Cubero’s home in Killarney on 14th October this year.

Advertisement

Arising from this search, cocaine worth €200 and cannabis resin worth €600, as well as over €1,100 in cash were all seized from his property.

He faced three drugs charges, including possession, and possession for sale or supply.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that his case be heard in the District Court, where his solicitor Brendan Ahern confirmed his client would be pleading guilty.

Advertisement

Mr Ahern said his client was co-operative with gardaí, and made full admissions that he was at the lowest rung of the ladder in terms of the supply of drugs in Killarney.

He said his client had indicated from the very outset that he would plead guilty.

The court heard Mr Cortes Cubero had drug problems himself, but had no previous convictions.

Advertisement

Mr Ahern said his client had been granted bail but could not obtain an address.

He said Mr Cortes Cubero had spent 35 days in Cork Prison on remand, but was sleeping on the floor, while he is also from the region in Spain hit by recent flooding, and he was concerned for the safety of family members.

Judge David Waters convicted him and sentenced him to one month in prison on the charge of possession for sale or supply, but backdated this so the sentence had been served by his 35 days already spent in Cork Prison while on remand.

Advertisement

Through a Spanish interpreter in court, Mr Cortes Cubero was told he was free to go.