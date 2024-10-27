Advertisement
Man remanded in custody in relation to three Killarney drugs charges

Oct 27, 2024 13:27 By radiokerrynews
A 29 year-old man has been remanded in custody in relation drugs offences in Killarney.

Pau Cortes Cubero with an address of Tudor Lodge, Woodlawn Road, Killarney appeared before Tralee District Court facing three charges.

Mr Cortes Cubero is charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply contrary to Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Acts.

He also faces two charges of possession of cocaine, contrary to Sections 3 & 6 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The 29-year-old appeared before Judge John King at Tralee District Court via video-link from Cork Prison.

Through a Spanish interpreter he confirmed he could see and hear the court.

His solicitor, Brendan Ahern told the court that Mr Cortes Cubero was only charged the previous day, and a bail application will be lodged with the High Court.

Mr Ahern said his client is trying to raise money to post bail, but it’s a complicated issue.

Judge King remanded Mr Cortes Cubero in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on November 6th via video-link.

