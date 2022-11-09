Spa National School gets project approval for state-of-the-art extension

The Spa National School has been given project approval for a new state-of-the-art extension.

The extension is to deliver a new mainstream classroom, and two rooms specifically designed to cater for the provision of special education.

The project will be on the site of the current school campus in the Spa village.

Now that the school has received project approval, a design team and project manager will be appointed to progress the project into the architectural planning process.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced the project approval, and said it’s an important project for the entire school community.