South Kerry woman pays tribute to charity that helped repatriate her brother's body from US

A South Kerry woman, whose brother died in the US during the summer, has paid tribute to the charity that helped repatriate his body.

49-year-old Michael O'Sullivan-Black died of lung cancer on July 2nd, eight days after the death of his wife Debbie who also had cancer.

His sister Maria O'Sullivan-Black says because her brother passed away during the Fourth of July weekend most services were closed for the holiday.

Advertisement

She says the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust organised everything to get Michael back to Templenoe for his funeral:

Michael’s family has organised a fundraising walk in his memory to raise funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Advertisement

The inaugural Michael O'Sullivan-Black memorial walk will start at the Blackwater Tavern at 11am this Sunday.