Killarney road temporarily pedestrianised until end of summer season

Kerry County Council has decided to temporarily close a road in Killarney.

The roads will temporarily close to pedestrianise the R876 Kenmare Place and Main Street road, from the junction at Mission Road and Kenmare Place to the junction at Main Street and New Street.

It'll begin tomorrow ( Saturday July 29th) from 12 noon until 8am Monday.

Advertisement

The closure will continue for the following four weekends until Monday September 4th; full details of the closures and times can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

Traffic can divert from Kenmare Place on N71 Mission Road onto L-3909 Beech Road and onto R-877 New Street.

Road closures and times:

Advertisement

From 12 noon on July 29th to 8am on July 31st

From 12 noon on August 5th to 8am on August 8th

From 12 noon on August 12th to 8am on August 14th

Advertisement

From 12 noon on August 19th to 8am on August 21st

From 12 noon on August 26th to 8am on August 28th

From 12 noon on September 2nd to 8am on September 4th