South Kerry hotel offering roles to those who want a break from the rat race

A South Kerry hotel has begun a recruitment drive, offering an opportunity to break with the rat race, and to live and work in one of the world’s most beautiful locations.

The 10-bedroom Cable O’Leary’s Hotel next to Ballinskelligs Beach is looking to fill a number of positions, including chef, senior bar staff, and serving staff.

The roles will pay more than the going rate in the sector, and include the offer of free accommodation to successful applicants.

The roles are suited to people with experience in hospitality, and who are looking for a change in pace away from the high pressure, and high cost of urban living.

The new roles are open to those already living in Ireland, and to those who would like to move to Ireland to pursue a career in hospitality.

Some require an immediate start, while others will come on stream ahead of the start of the busy summer season.

For more information, and to apply for the any of the roles advertised, please email [email protected]