South Kerry company to build three more navy reserve vessels

A South Kerry shipwright company has been commissioned to build three more vessels for the Irish Naval Service Reserve.

MF Marine Services in Valentia employs 23 people, with tradespeople including carpenters, electricians and fibreglass fabricaters.

The company built the first Irish naval vessel in Ireland in 40 years, the Fionnghuala, for the Irish Naval Service Reserve, which was launched on the island yesterday.

Lead Engineer at MF Marine Services in Valentia, Sam Chenford says Ireland's superior access to the supply chain, especially since Brexit, makes Valentia very attractive:

Among the new boat's purposes will be training Naval Service reserves, cadets, recruits and officers-under-training in boat handling, navigation and seamanship.

Lieutenant Commander Kevin Tarrant of the Naval Service Reserve says recruitment is ongoing: