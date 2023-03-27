Solicitor claims woman arrested in Baby John case not given safe passage from garda station after release without charge

A Killarney solicitor has claimed gardaí did not make appropriate arrangements for the release of a woman arrested on suspicion of murder in the Kerry Babies case.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

They had been arrested in relation to the death of a baby boy who was found on White Strand, near Cahersiveen on April 14th, 1984, with 28 stab wounds.

Solicitor Pádraig O'Connell says he believes his clients' innocence, and they refute all allegations.

The couple was arrested on Thursday evening and brought to separate garda stations – the man to Listowel, and the woman to Castleisland.

Both were questioned on suspicion of murdering the baby boy found on White Strand, who was later named Baby John.

His identity was never established, but the baby’s body was exhumed in September 2021 to extract a DNA sample.

The couple was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Killarney solicitor Pádraig O’Connell, who is representing the two people, has questioned why the woman was not given safe passage from Castleisland garda station when she was released on Friday evening.