Snow delaying rail services including to/from Kerry this evening

Snow is delaying a number of rail services including Cork/Dublin and Kerry services this evening.

Iarnrod Éireann says a number of routes are affected by the conditions in parts of the country.

All Cork/Dublin services in both directions are facing significant delays due to snow and ice affecting a number of level crossings between Mallow and Charleville.

Tralee/Mallow services are also delayed due to earlier fallen trees and awaiting connections from delayed Cork services.

Limerick/Limerick Junction and Limerick/Ballybrophy services are replaced with bus transfers.

All routes will operate, but customers are advised to allow more time to reach their station in areas affected.