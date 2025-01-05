Advertisement
News

Snow delaying rail services including to/from Kerry this evening

Jan 5, 2025 18:08 By radiokerrynews
Snow delaying rail services including to/from Kerry this evening
Photo from Irish Rail
Share this article

Snow is delaying a number of rail services including Cork/Dublin and Kerry services this evening.

Iarnrod Éireann says a number of routes are affected by the conditions in parts of the country.

All Cork/Dublin services in both directions are facing significant delays due to snow and ice affecting a number of level crossings between Mallow and Charleville.

Advertisement

Tralee/Mallow services are also delayed due to earlier fallen trees and awaiting connections from delayed Cork services.

Limerick/Limerick Junction and Limerick/Ballybrophy services are replaced with bus transfers.

All routes will operate, but customers are advised to allow more time to reach their station in areas affected.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

All non-urgent appointments with Kerry HSE cancelled for next three days
Advertisement
Nearly 6,000 Kerry homes and businesses remain without electricity tonight
Patient transferred by Rescue Helicopter from UHK
Advertisement

Recommended

All non-urgent appointments with Kerry HSE cancelled for next three days
Nearly 6,000 Kerry homes and businesses remain without electricity tonight
Patient transferred by Rescue Helicopter from UHK
Radio Kerry News | Evening weather update
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus