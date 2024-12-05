Advertisement
Small Schools Charter to provide additional resources to Kerry

Dec 5, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Small Schools Charter to provide additional resources to Kerry
Minister Norma Foley. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
A proposed Small Schools Charter is expected to provide additional resources to small schools in Kerry.

The Fianna Fáil plan was outlined by Minister for Education Norma Foley, and will be backed by an investment of €13 million .

The funding is expected to be used to improve staffing arrangements and provide additional financial support.

The charter would support Ireland’s 1300 small schools, 78 of which are located in Kerry.

Minister Foley said if Fianna Fáil is returned to government, it'll have committed to delivering the first-ever nationwide Small Schools Charter, which will provide additional resources to small schools to help with the administrative and leadership demands these schools face.

This initiative will be backed by an investment of €13 million to ensure that it can deliver substantial and meaningful supports, she said.

