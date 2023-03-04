Advertisement
SKDP to host series of community consultation

Mar 4, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP) is hosting a series of community consultation meetings.

It's a part of the work to develop a Local Development Strategy for the South Kerry area.

This is being put in place to prepare for the roll-out of the new LEADER Programme 2023-2027.

The meetings will take place throughout mid and South Kerry during March, with a full list of locations on the Radio Kerry website.

More information can be found on https://www.southkerry.ie/leader-programme-2023-2027/.

