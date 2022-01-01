Six lives lost on Kerry roads in 2021

Six people lost their lives on Kerry's roads in 2021.

That's according to figures published by the Road Safety Authority today, following an analysis of provisional fatal collision reports by An Garda Síochána.

It represents a drop of three from 2020, when nine people lost their lives on roads in Kerry.

Advertisement

Nationally in 2021, Ireland recorded its lowest number of road deaths since 1959.

The RSA figures show there was an 11% drop in road deaths in 2021 compared to the previous year, which is its lowest level since records began.

Brian Farrell of the Road Safety Authority says driver behaviour was one of the key factors in reducing the numbers of deaths.