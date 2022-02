A site adjoining the Island of Geese development in Tralee has been put up for sale.

The former Clover Meats facility comprises 625m2, with three buildings and a yard; the business closed 10 years ago.

It’s being touted as ideal for development, and could be a potential location for a courthouse, according to owner, John Edwards.

It borders the Island of Geese site which was gifted to the people of Kerry by Kerry Group, and which the county council is currently developing.